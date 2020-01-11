Iowa Falls to San Diego 4-3 in Overtime

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. - Iowa Wild (21-12-3-2; 47 pts.) fell to the San Diego Gulls (13-15-2-2; 30 pts.) by a score of 4-3 in overtime Friday night.

Forward Gerry Mayhew scored his AHL-leading 24th goal of the season at 9:38 in the first period, tying the Wild's franchise record with a 10-game point streak in the process. On the power play, Mayhew caught a quick pass from forward Kyle Rau and beat goaltender Anthony Stolarz (28 saves) stick side from the slot for the goal. Forward Sam Anas earned the secondary assist on the play, extending his point streak to seven games.

The Wild doubled its lead to 2-0 when forward Connor Dewar tallied his fifth goal of the season at 16:38 in the opening frame. Forward Brandon Duhaime dished the puck to forward Dmitry Sokolov, who took a shot from the top of the right circle. His shot bounced off a couple of skates before finding Dewar on the left side of the net, where he buried the puck into the open cage.

Through the first 20 minutes of play, Iowa led 2-0 despite San Diego owning a 10-7 shot advantage.

San Diego cut into Iowa's lead as forward Sam Carrick extended his goal streak to five games when he made it a 2-1 game at 3:49 in the second period. Goaltender Mat Robson (30 saves) stopped a shot from forward Antoine Morand but Carrick crashed the net and scored on the rebound for his 14th of the season. Forward Troy Terry also logged an assist on the play.

The Gulls then tied the game on a power-play goal at 8:21 in the middle frame. With San Diego on a 5-on-3 man advantage, defenseman Josh Mahura took a shot from the point and forward Chris Mueller tipped it over Robson's glove for the tally.

The score was tied at 2-2 and San Diego led in shots 19-17 heading into the third period.

Carrick netted his second of the game just 17 seconds into the third period to give the home side a 3-2 lead. Mahura sent a pass to Carrick who split the Wild defense on a breakaway. Carrick then slipped the puck under Robson's pads to take the lead.

Anas responded for the Wild to knot the game at 3-3 at 5:28 in the final stanza. Mayhew circled behind the net before threading a pass to Anas in the slot. He cradled the pass and wristed a shot over the glove of Stolarz for his 12th of the season. Forward Nico Sturm recorded the secondary assist on the play, extending his point streak to six games.

With the score tied at 3-3, the contest headed into overtime. San Diego led in shots 33-24.

In overtime, the Wild got trapped in the offensive zone and Terry sprung Mahura for a breakaway. Skating in on Robson alone, Mahura chipped a shot into the top-right corner to give San Diego the 4-3 victory.

Final shot totals favored the Gulls 34-31. Iowa finished the contest 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

With a goal and assist each, Mayhew and Anas extended their point streaks to 10 and seven games, respectively. Mayhew's stretch is the longest active streak in the league while Anas' is the fourth-longest. Anas is now tied with Belleville's Drake Batherson for second-most points in the AHL with 41 and Mayhew ranks fourth with 39.

Iowa takes on the Bakersfield Condors Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT.

