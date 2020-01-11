Monsters Clipped by Bears in Hershey, 4-2

HERSHEY, PA - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Hershey Bears on Saturday at Giant Center by a final score of 4-2. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 17-17-1-2 and with 37 points, currently occupy seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Bears grabbed a 1-0 lead with a first-period power-play strike from Axel Jonsson-Fjallby at 6:11 of the frame. In the second, Cleveland's Adam Clendening tied the game at one with an even-strength finish on feeds from Dillon Simpson and Calvin Thurkauf, but Hershey's Bobby Nardella gave the Bears a 2-1 edge through 40 minutes with an extra-man finish at 17:58. Cleveland's Kole Sherwood tied the game at two with a five-on-five finish thanks to feeds from Sam Vigneault and Clendening at 5:59 of the third, but late Hershey strikes from Beck Malenstyn at 18:54 and Jonsson-Fjallby at 19:44 sealed a 4-2 Bears win.

Cleveland goaltender Veini Vehvilainen stopped 27 pucks in defeat while Hershey's Pheonix Copley made 24 saves in victory.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Sunday road clash vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms with full coverage, live from PPL Center in Allentown, PA at 3:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

