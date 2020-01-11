Condors Home Tonight for Pet Leash Giveaway at 7 p.m.

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Iowa Wild on Pet Awareness Night with pet leash giveaway at 7 p.m. Bakersfield is on a five-game home point streak and starts a four-game homestand tonight. Tickets are available online at AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at noon.

PROMOTION DETAILS: The first 2,000 fans, 16 and older, will receive a Condors pet leash presented by KGET-17. ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio, and Marley's Mutts. Pets from the Kern County Animal Service will be available for adoption pre-game. Player designed pet bowls will be silent auctioned at the Condors Community Foundation Hub with proceeds benefiting local charities. A K-9 from Bakersfield Police Department will drop the ceremonial puck and provide a demonstration during the first intermission. Darren Carr, head coach of the state champion BCHS football team, will wind the siren pre-game.

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: LW Tyler Benson and G Dylan Wells

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors step out of the Pacific Division for the first of two straight against the Iowa Wild. It is the third meeting overall between the two teams as the Condors could only gather a point when the teams met in November in Des Moines. The Condors went 3-1-0 against Iowa a season ago.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield went 3-1-0 on a four-game road trip to start 2020 after a 5-3 win last night in Ontario. The Condors power play went a perfect 3/3 and the team's penalty kill went 4/4 and scored shorthanded. Five players had multi-point games and G Stuart Skinner stopped 40 as the Condors have earned points in six of seven games (5-1-1).

Iowa picked up three of a possible four points to start their California trip following a 4-3 overtime loss in San Diego last night. RW Gerry Mayhew had a goal and assist in the loss for the Wild. Reigning AHL Player of the Week RW Sam Anas had two points (1g-1a).

CENTURY MARK

LW Tyler Benson had two assists last night to continue to pace the Condors in scoring for the second consecutive season. He is the third Condors player in the AHL to reach 100 points with the team (Currie, LaLeggia) and the quickest to get to the century mark. On the season, he has eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points in 34 games.

BOUCHARD LEADS ROOKIES

D Evan Bouchard opened the scoring last night with his sixth goal of the season. That total is tied for first among first-year blueliners in the AHL. His 20 points are fourth among rookie d-men. Overall, Bouchard is t-14th among all AHL rookies in scoring.

PRINCIPAL SKINNER

G Stuart Skinner returned from the ECHL and has made seven consecutive starts for the Condors. Over that stretch he is 5-1-1 overall with a 2.97 GAA and a .916 save percentage. His 40 saves last night was his most since a 42-save performance at Ontario on Nov. 2.

CONDORS NOTES

D Joel Persson has six points (1g-5a) in his last six games... LW Tyler Benson has five multi-point games in his last eight (1g-11a)... C Markus Granlund notched a goal and assist in his second game with the Condors last night... The Condors are 11-5-1 in their last 16 January games... Bakersfield is 3-0-2 in its last five on home ice. 12 of the next 18 games are at home for the Condors through February 22.

WILD NOTES

RW Gerry Mayhew leads the AHL with 24 goals. He and teammate RW Sam Anas are both in the top five in AHL scoring. Anas is second in assists with 29. The Wild have three players in the top-20 in league scoring (Mayhew, Anas, Rau)... D Brennan Menell is t-4th among d-men in scoring.

TRANSACTIONS

Jan. 8 - C Markus Granlund added to roster

