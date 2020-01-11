Post Game Notes: Stars 5 vs. Marlies 3
January 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Tanner Kero net his second goal in five games to put the Stars up 1-0 in the first period.
- Nic Petan net a pair of goals in the game on the power play to give the Marlies their only lead at 3-2 in the third period.
- After missing 22 months due to injury, Stephen Johns recorded a goal and three assists in his return to professional hockey. It was a career high performance at any professional level.
- Tye Felhaber tallied the game winning goal, his second goal of the season.
- Michael Mersch and Jason Robertson each net their 13th goals of the season to spur a three goal third period.
- Landon Bow has now won two games in a row, earning his ninth win of the season.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Saturday, Jan. 11 | 7:00 PM - vs. Toronto Marlies at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Wednesday, Jan. 15 | 7:00 PM - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Friday, Jan. 17 | 7:00 PM - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Monday, Jan. 20 | 12:00 PM - at Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena
JANUARY 11, 2020
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas
Texas Stars - 5, Toronto Marlies - 3
1st 2nd 3rd Final
MARLIES 1 0 2 3
STARS 1 1 3 5
Shots PEN-PIM PP
MARLIES 32 4-8:00 2/5
STARS 26 6-12:00 2/3
STARS : 17-17-2-2 (11-5-2-0 | HOME) (6-12-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Landon Bow (W) - 29 saves
MARLIES: 20-14-2-1 (13-6-0-0 | HOME) (7-8-2-1 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Kasimir Kaskisuo (L) - 21 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Stephen Johns (TEX) Tye Felhaber (TEX) Nic Petan (TOR)
