Post Game Notes: Stars 5 vs. Marlies 3

January 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





POSTGAME NOTES:

- Tanner Kero net his second goal in five games to put the Stars up 1-0 in the first period.

- Nic Petan net a pair of goals in the game on the power play to give the Marlies their only lead at 3-2 in the third period.

- After missing 22 months due to injury, Stephen Johns recorded a goal and three assists in his return to professional hockey. It was a career high performance at any professional level.

- Tye Felhaber tallied the game winning goal, his second goal of the season.

- Michael Mersch and Jason Robertson each net their 13th goals of the season to spur a three goal third period.

- Landon Bow has now won two games in a row, earning his ninth win of the season.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

- Saturday, Jan. 11 | 7:00 PM - vs. Toronto Marlies at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Wednesday, Jan. 15 | 7:00 PM - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Friday, Jan. 17 | 7:00 PM - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Monday, Jan. 20 | 12:00 PM - at Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena

JANUARY 11, 2020

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas

Texas Stars - 5, Toronto Marlies - 3

1st 2nd 3rd Final

MARLIES 1 0 2 3

STARS 1 1 3 5

Shots PEN-PIM PP

MARLIES 32 4-8:00 2/5

STARS 26 6-12:00 2/3

STARS : 17-17-2-2 (11-5-2-0 | HOME) (6-12-0-2 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Landon Bow (W) - 29 saves

MARLIES: 20-14-2-1 (13-6-0-0 | HOME) (7-8-2-1 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Kasimir Kaskisuo (L) - 21 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Stephen Johns (TEX) Tye Felhaber (TEX) Nic Petan (TOR)

American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2020

