Eagles Point Streak Snapped in 4-2 Loss to Roadrunners
January 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles had their 12-game point streak halted in a 4-2 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday. Jayson Megna and Shane Bowers each found the back of the net in the loss. Tucson goalie Tyler Parks collected the first AHL win of his career in net, making 31 saves on 33 shots. Roadrunners forward Andy Miele paced the offense with two goals and an assist.
Tucson outshot Colorado in the opening 20 minutes by a count of 10-8, but the Eagles would kill off the lone power play of the first period and the two teams would head to the intermission with the game still scoreless.
The scoring would break loose in the second period, as Miele would collect a pass on the side of the crease where he would deflect the puck into the back of the net to put Tucson on top 1-0 at the 4:31 mark of the middle frame.
Colorado would generate an answer just 44 seconds later when Megna drove from the left-wing circle to the top of the crease before muscling a shot past Parks. The tally was Megna's 12th goal of the season and tied the game at 1-1.
It would only take 19 seconds for Tucson to hop back in the driver's seat, as forward Beau Bennett would field a pass between the circles and blister a shot past Eagles goalie Hunter Miska to give the Roadrunners a 2-1 edge at the 5:34 mark of the second period.
Tucson would expand its lead 5:22 into the third period when Miele flew down the right-wing boards before snapping a shot from the circle that would find the back of the net and put the Roadrunners on top, 3-1.
Colorado would pull Miska in favor of the extra attacker with just under four minutes left to play, but it would be forward Tyler Steenbergen who would capitalize with an empty netter at the 17:31 mark of the final frame.
Bowers would give the Eagles a shot of life when he swept home a rebound on top of the crease to trim Tucson's advantage to 4-2 with 1:51 still remaining in regulation. Colorado would again pull Miska and it would lead to several good looks on net, but Parks would hold off the pressure to secure the Roadrunners' 4-2 win.
Miska surrendered three goals on 26 shots in the loss, as both teams finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play.
The Eagles return to action when they travel to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, January 15th at 8:05pm MT at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
- Tynan Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic