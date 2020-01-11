Coyotes Recall Prosvetov; Assign Capobianco to Tucson
January 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled goaltender Ivan Prosvetov from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Coyotes have also assigned defenseman Kyle Capobianco to the Roadrunners.
The 20-year-old Prosvetov has posted an 11-3-0 record with a 2.38 goals against average (GAA), a .931 save percentage (SV%) and a shutout in 15 games with the Roadrunners this season.
Last year in his only season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the 6-foot-5, 176-pound native of Moscow, RU registered a 36-11-1 record with a 2.94 GAA, a .910 SV% and four shutouts in 53 games with Saginaw. He finished third in both shutouts and wins among all goaltenders and was named to the OHL Third All-Star team.
Prosvetov was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fourth round (114th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
The 22-year-old Capobianco has a goal in 10 career games with the Coyotes over the past three seasons. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Mississauga, ON has registered 4-16-20 and 29 penalty minutes (PIM) in 23 games with the Roadrunners this season.
Capobianco was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 Entry Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2020
- Bears Mash Monsters, 4-2 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Rally Past Amerks, 5-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Lorito and Bourque each score during first game of Military Appreciation Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- T-Birds Denied 6th Straight Win in Fierce Showdown with Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- McCormick's Hat Trick Leads Checkers to 5-2 Road Win - Charlotte Checkers
- DeSmith Controls Wolf Pack in 3-0 Loss to Pens - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Clipped by Bears in Hershey, 4-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Shutout by Belleville - Utica Comets
- Barracuda Overheat, Fall to Stockton 2-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Coyotes Recall Prosvetov; Assign Capobianco to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Zagidulin Earns First AHL Shutout in Saturday Win - Stockton Heat
- Admirals Top IceHogs in OT - Milwaukee Admirals
- Condors Home Tonight for Pet Leash Giveaway at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Brandon Anselmini to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Rocket Extend Win Streak to Five, Thump the Crunch 7-5 - Laval Rocket
- Defenseman Eric Knodel Recalled from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Syracuse Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Comets, January 11 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Defender Christian Djoos Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game 35 Preview: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Rally Falls Short against Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Mahura Lefts Gulls in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa Falls to San Diego 4-3 in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Drop First Road Game Since November 30 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Cap Road Trip in Style with 5-3 Win - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.