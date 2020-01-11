Reign Rally Falls Short against Bakersfield
January 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign were unable to complete the comeback on Friday evening, as they fell 5-3 against Bakersfield. Forward Martin Frk collected two points (1-1-2) in the defeat, while defenseman Austin Strand and forward Mikey Eyssimont also scored for Ontario.
Date: January 10, 2020
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
ONT Record: (16-17-3-1)
BAK Record: (15-14-4-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 1 2 -- 3
BAK 2 1 2 -- 5
Shots PP
ONT 43 0/4
BAK 36 3/3
Three Stars -
1. Joel Persson (BAK)
2. Martin Frk (ONT)
3. Stuart Skinner (BAK)
W: Stuart Skinner (12-8-3)
L: Cal Petersen (13-15-4)
Next Game: Saturday, January 11, 2020 at San Diego - 7:00 PM @ Pechanga Arena
