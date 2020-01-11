Reign Rally Falls Short against Bakersfield

The Ontario Reign were unable to complete the comeback on Friday evening, as they fell 5-3 against Bakersfield. Forward Martin Frk collected two points (1-1-2) in the defeat, while defenseman Austin Strand and forward Mikey Eyssimont also scored for Ontario.

Date: January 10, 2020

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK110BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK110Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTBAK110PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (16-17-3-1)

BAK Record: (15-14-4-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 1 2 -- 3

BAK 2 1 2 -- 5

Shots PP

ONT 43 0/4

BAK 36 3/3

Three Stars -

1. Joel Persson (BAK)

2. Martin Frk (ONT)

3. Stuart Skinner (BAK)

W: Stuart Skinner (12-8-3)

L: Cal Petersen (13-15-4)

Next Game: Saturday, January 11, 2020 at San Diego - 7:00 PM @ Pechanga Arena

