Condors Cap Road Trip in Style with 5-3 Win
January 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (15-14-5; 35pts) capped a successful road trip with a 5-3 win over the Ontario Reign (16-17-4; 36pts) on Friday. Five players notched multi-point nights as the Condors power play went a perfect 3-for-3. Bakersfield hosts Iowa on Saturday.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: D Evan Bouchard (6th) one-timer on a 5-on-3 power play; Assists: Currie, Benson; Time of goal: 18:02; BAK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: C Colby Cave (8th) redirected a centering pass on a power play; Assists: Granlund, Persson; Time of goal: 19:25; BAK leads, 2-0
SHOTS: BAK- 7, ONT - 15
SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: D Joel Persson (2nd) ripped a shot from the right-wing circle; Assists: Koules, Gambardella; Time of goal: 17:54; BAK leads, 3-0
REIGN GOAL: RW Martin Frk (15th) off a face-off from the high slot; Assists: Imama, Bouma; Time of goal: 18:18; BAK leads, 3-1
SHOTS: BAK - 15, ONT - 11
THIRD PERIOD
REIGN GOAL: D Austin Strand (7th) from the right-wing circle; Assist: Frk; Time of goal: 9:55; BAK leads, 3-2
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (14th) on the backhand from the slot on the power play; Assists: Manning, Benson; Time of goal: 12:43; BAK leads, 4-2
REIGN GOAL: LW Mikey Eyssimont (9th) unassisted stuff shot; Time of goal: 16:10; BAK leads, 4-3
CONDORS GOAL: C Markus Granlund (1st) empty-netter; BAK wins, 5-3
SHOTS: BAK- 14, ONT - 17
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Persson (BAK) 2. Frk (ONT) 3. Skinner (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK -3/3; ONT - 0/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 36; ONT - 43
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (12-8-3; 40/43); ONT - Petersen (13-15-4; 31/35)
The Condors are now 14-2-3 in their last 19 games against Ontario and went 3-1-0 on a four-game road trip
LW Tyler Benson has 12 points (1g-11a) in his last eight games; he registered his 100th point in 106 career AHL games
D Joel Persson has five assists in his last six games and seven points (1g-6a) in eight games
LW Markus Granlund registered his first points (1g-1a) with the Condors with an assist
The Condors are 10-9-1 on the road this season
Scratches: Dylan Wells, Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Dmitri Samorukov, Cooper Marody
