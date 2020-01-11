Mahura Lefts Gulls in Overtime

Josh Mahura scored the game-winning goal 46 seconds into overtime to give the Gulls a 4-3 win over the Iowa Wild at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Mahura's first career overtime winner capped off his first AHL three-point game (1-2=3). Tonight also marked his second multi-point game of the season (also Dec. 27 at Ontario; 1-1=2) and pushed his point total to eight his last 11 games (2-6=8).

Sam Carrick scored two goals to tie a career high with goals in five straight AHL games (7-0=7), marking his team-leading 14th and 15th goals to take the team lead in scoring (15-6=21). He has recorded a five-game goal streak on two prior occasions, all with San Diego (last: Nov. 8-15, 2019; 7-1=8). Carrick has scored 14 goals his last 14 games with the Gulls (14-2=16, +15).

Troy Terry earned two assists to mark his 12th career multi-point effort in his season debut for San Diego, including the primary helper on the overtime-winning goal. Terry has recorded 43 points in 42 AHL games with the Gulls (16-27=43).

Chris Mueller scored his first goal of the season for San Diego (power-play goal) at 8:21 of the second period, and has picked up points in back-to-back games following an assist Wednesday vs. Iowa. Mueller now has 1-1=2 points in four games with the Gulls, and has 12-13=25 points in 35 games with San Diego and Syracuse this season.

Antoine Morand and Chris Wideman also earned assists, while Wideman continues to lead Gulls defensemen in scoring with 8-12=20 points.

Anthony Stolarz earned his 11th win after stopping 28-of-31 shots. He also earned an assist on the overtime goal, his fourth of the season and sixth of his career.

Stolarz leads the AHL in goaltender assists (4) and is one of five goaltenders with multiple assists. The others each have two assists, including Anton Forsberg (Charlotte), Andrew Hammond (Rochester), Igor Shesterkin (Hartford), Artyom Zagidulin (Stockton).

San Diego will conclude its season-long five-game homestand tomorrow vs. the Ontario Reign (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Troy Terry

On getting back to playing hockey

Any time you don't play hockey for a while you start to really miss it. This is a place I have spent a lot of time at and I'm familiar with. It was fun to come down here and see these guys again. It's going to take a little bit to work back into it, but I felt better as the night went on. It was fun to play down here again and get a win.

On the familiarity with players in the locker room

Last year when I came down here, it was all brand new to me and I didn't know any of the guys. This year coming down, I'm familiar with the rink and most importantly the guys. System stuff is pretty similar to what we do, so it was easy.

On the message after the first period

I thought we played a good first period, they just got one on the power play and they got the second one that goes off of a shin pad. We felt like we had a lot of chances. That's how this game goes, as there's a lot of ups-and-downs. We were trying to stay the course and we were able to pull out the win.

On Mahura's overtime-winning goal

I was ready to put my hands up as soon as I passed it to him. I thought we were going to have a two-on-one, but their defense came at me pretty aggressively. When I got the puck, I was just thinking, 'are you sure you want to give Josh Mahura a breakaway?' I made that gamble and Josh Mahura did exactly what I expected him to do.

Josh Mahura

On his overtime-winning goal

In the beginning, I was thinking just to get past him, because I knew Troy [Terry] was going to find me on the tape. It was a nice pass by Troy to spring me there and I was lucky enough to finish it early.

On his first three-point game

We have a lot of skill up front so we just try to put it in their hands and me getting my feet moving. We just try not to overcomplicate the game. We have a skillful group up front, so just putting the puck on their tape and letting them do their thing.

On being down two after the first period

We still had 40 minutes to play. We felt like overall we played a pretty good 60 minutes. It's just sticking to the game plan. There was never a doubt in the locker room.

On moving up in the standings

Our division is pretty tight, we have a few games in hand on some teams. We know the position we're in. We know we have to string together some wins. We're an excited group for that challenge and we're ready to take it on.

Sam Carrick

On style of play

I'm not sure if desperation is the right terminology, but we have been in a lot of tight games lately. Same thing going into the third here, it was another tie game. I'm glad we were able to pull off the win and I think we can use this as a stepping stone going forward that we have the confidence that when the games are tight like that, that we can win.

On the team scoring four goals

We were keeping things simple. Obviously, a guy like Troy Terry coming down, and he's such a great offensive threat. Guys just watch what he does and it works. I think that gave us a lot of confidence having him back there. I felt like we did a great job of cycling the puck and wearing their team down. It felt like we had more energy tonight.

On the message after the first period

Just stick with it. What we talked about a lot, is when things don't go your way that we can't get down. It's a slippery slope and before you know it the goals start piling up on you. We stayed positive and built off of the things that we were doing well. We talked about the things that we could change and obviously there was a big goal by our power play and kept things rolling.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the win

This feels great. Our guys stayed with it tonight. They kept working and that was the big difference maker for us. It was a good character win and a starting point to put us in the right direction.

On the message after the first period

Just stay with what we're working. If you actually look at the chances against, we really didn't give up much and we were creating. When things haven't gone your way, you tend to start having doubts. I like the way we pulled ourselves up and stayed with it. It was nice to get a power-play goal again and we just kept pushing. Even when it was 2-2, it felt like things were moving in the right direction.

On Josh Mahura

I'd like to say it's all coaching, but that would be a fib because Josh is a true professional. Not only does he operate when we have a lot of ice, three-on-three, he also does a really nice job when he's under stress by a really hard forecheck that Iowa brought tonight. Good game overall by him and he was a real leader for us.

On Troy Terry

We are both Denver alumni, so we both throw that in there. He's the kind of guy that when he has the puck, I think every eye in the building gets riveted on him. Not only his hand skill, but just the patience with it. He's got a very long fuse. There's not a whole lot of panic to him and he's shown glimpses of that tonight. There was a little feeling out process after being out for three weeks, but I was really happy with his game tonight.

