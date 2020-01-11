Comets Shutout by Belleville
January 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - The Comets were unable to dig out of an early 2-0 hole as they fell to the Belleville Senators 4-0 Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Zane McIntyre made 14 saves in the loss.
Max Lajoie scored 8:02 into the first period when his long shot from the point found its way past McIntyre. Morgan Klimchuk doubled their lead with seven minutes to go on the power play, deflecting a pass from Michael Carcone.
Parker Kelly extended the lead to 3-0 at the 12:30 mark of the second period with a one-timer that beat McIntyre after a scramble in front of the Comets' net.
The Comets had their chances to rally in the third, including a pair of power plays and 13 total shots, but were unable to solve Joey Daccord. Joe LaBate sealed the game with an empty netter with 2:16 to play in regulation.
The Comets are back in action Wednesday night at home against the Hartford Wolf Pack to open Save of the Day week. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available at the Box Office, over the phone by calling (315) 790-9070, or online at www.empirestatetix.com. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.
