Monsters Sign Defenseman Brandon Anselmini to Pro Tryout Contract
January 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the team signed defenseman Brandon Anselmini to a pro tryout (PTO) contract. In one appearance for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins this season, Anselmini posted two penalty minutes and an even rating and added 2-16-18 with 50 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 29 appearances for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
A 5'10", 183 lb., left-shooting native of Guelph, ON, Anselmini, 26, posted 1-4-5 with 21 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 28 career AHL appearances for the Texas Stars, Rockford IceHogs, Utica Comets and Grand Rapids spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-20. In parts of five ECHL seasons from 2016-20 with the Orlando Solar Bears, Idaho Steelheads, Indy Fuel, Kalamazoo Wings and Toledo, Anselmini supplied 12-65-77 with 274 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 153 combined appearances.
Prior to his professional career, Anselmini tallied 13-43-56 with 212 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 149 NCAA appearances for Ferris State University spanning four seasons from 2012-16.
Monsters Family Value Packs start at less than $20 per person and provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)! Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/familyvalue to get yours TODAY! All Monsters tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.
