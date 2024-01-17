Dallas Stars Loan Goaltender Matt Murray to Texas Stars

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned goaltender Matt Murray to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Murray made his Stars season debut on Jan. 8 in Minnesota, stopping all 23 of the shots he faced for his first career NHL shutout. He has played four NHL games over two seasons, posting a 2-2-0 record with a 2.53 goals-against average and .885 save percentage.

With Texas, the 25-year-old netminder has fashioned an 8-5-1 record with a 2.80 GAA, .908 SV% and one shutout in 14 appearances this season. He earned his fifth career AHL shutout on Nov. 4, 2023 with a 4-0 Texas victory at Iowa and recorded wins in each of his four starts (4-0-0) from Nov. 10-29, 2023.

A native of St. Albert, Alberta, Murray is 31-16-6 with a 2.40 GAA, .915 SV% and five shutouts in 54 career AHL appearances, all with Texas.

