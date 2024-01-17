Point Streak Ends in Rochester

Rochester Americans' Mason Jobst and Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Mason Millman in action

Rochester, NY - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms had their four-game point streak come to an end in a 6-0 loss on Wednesday at the Rochester Americans in the first of a three-game road trip. The Phantoms poured on 32 shots against Eric Comrie but the Amerks goaltender stayed strong in recording the Amerks' first shutout of the 2023-24 season.

Trailing 2-0 and 3-0 in the second period, the Phantoms generated several strong chances to cut into the deficit but had four close-range tries denied point-blank by Comrie. Garrett Wilson's effort down low was perhaps the best of the bunch but Comrie pulled the splits to get a right pad on the shot from the Phantoms captain who was playing in his 200th game with Lehigh Valley. Jacob Gaucher, Tanner Laczynski and also Rhett Gardner at 3-on-5 all had good tries in the middle frame as well.

Brandon Biro (11th) opened the scoring on a delayed penalty shot from long range that eluded the glove of a screened Felix Sandstrom. And then Biro set up Brett Murray at the doorstep for a 2-0 lead midway through the first period.

Lehigh Valley (16-14-6) had three power plays in the first period but were unable to break through.

Rochester (17-13-4) was somewhat hemmed in to open the second period as Lehigh Valley raced out to a 5-0 shots advantage in the frame. But the Amerks pushed back and eventually scored on a shot from the top of the right circle on the rush by Linus Weissbach (6th) for a 3-0 margin.

The Phantoms' penalty kill came through to keep the game within comeback distance as they killed a Rochester 5-on-3 power play of 1:43.

But Rochester would eventually ice the game with three late goals in the third period to account for the wider margin. Mason Jobst (9th) on the power play and then Tyson Kozak (2nd) and Viktor Neuvev (4th) all struck in the final eight minutes of the night.

The Phantoms continue their road trip on Friday and Saturday with a pair of games at the North Division front-running Cleveland Monsters.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 1:31 - ROC, B. Biro (11) (Z. Metsa, J. Davies) (0-1)

1st 9:22 - ROC, B. Murray (4) (L. Rousek, B. Biro) (0-2)

2nd 10:15 - ROC, L. Weissbach (6) (M. Mersch, M. Jobst) (0-3)

3rd 12:47 - ROC, M. Jobst (9) (I. Rosen, J. Kulich) (PP) (0-4)

3rd 17:18 - ROC, T. Kozak (2) (A. Kisakov, V. Neuchev) (0-5)

3rd 19:49 - ROC, V. Neuchev (4) (T. Kozak, A. Kisakov) (0-6)

Shots:

LV 32 - ROC 20

PP:

LV 0/5, ROC 1/5

Goaltenders:

LV - F. Sandstrom (L) (6-4-2) (14/20)

ROC - E. Comrie (W) (2-1-0) (32/32)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (16-14-6)

Rochester (17-13-4)

UPCOMING

Friday, January 19 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Cleveland Monsters

Saturday, January 20 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Cleveland Monsters

Friday, January 26 (7:05) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Saturday, January 27 (7:05) - Toronto Marlies at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Racing Night. Phantoms Youth Winter Hat Night presented by Reilly Children's Hospital of Lehigh Valley Health Network

