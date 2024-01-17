Morning Skate Report: January 17, 2024

PALM DESERT, C.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights will look to secure a win against the Coachella Valley Firebirds after Monday's 5-2 game, their fifth consecutive loss. It will be the second contest of their two-game road series. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.

THE RIGHT FOOT

After falling into a 2-0 deficit during the first period of Monday's game against the Firebirds, the Silver Knights look to focus on a strong start in their rematch this evening.

"Starts usually were our forte when we first opened the season," said forward Adam Cracknell. "So we need to get back to having some confidence and play with some swag. I think playing hard, winning 50/50 battles - that's gotten away from our game right now."

"We have to embrace that as a team and continue on and play through this little slump that we're in. But it's a great opportunity for the guys tonight to rebound."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Rookie forward Shane Wright, the fourth overall draft pick in 2022, tallied three points (1G, 2A) in Monday's game against the Silver Knights. His 14 goals now lead the Firebirds this season. Additionally, he stands third among all first-year players in goals. Wright now has eight points in Coachella's last 10 games and six in their last five.

Rookie forward Ryan Winterton scored two goals against Henderson on Monday evening, including Coachella's first goal of the game. He has scored 15 points (9G, 6A) in 30 games this season, and has four points in the Firebirds' last five matchups. Winterton joined the Firebirds this season after three years in the OHL, finishing his junior career with 36 points (12G, 24A) as a London Knight. He also appeared in three games this season for the Seattle Kraken.

The Firebirds are 2-1-2 in their last five games after starting 2024 with three straight wins. They are 1-2-0 against the Silver Knights this season, with both teams' wins coming at home.

FURTHER NOTES

Jakub Brabenec is day to day

Mason Primeau is day to day

