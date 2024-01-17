Lindblom Scores Twice, Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss

Charlotte, NC - The San Jose Barracuda (11-18-6-0, 28 pts.) erased a two-goal deficit on Tuesday at the Bojangles Coliseum but would ultimately fall 5-4 in overtime to the Charlotte Checkers (19-13-4-0, 42 pts.).

In the loss, Oskar Lindblom scored twice, and Tristen Robins notched his first goal of the year.

1:29 into the first, Mackie Samoskevich (11) ripped in the opening goal of the game as the Checkers struck on their second shot. 46 seconds later, Santtu Kinnunen (3) ended Eetu Makiniemi's night as he made it 2-0 Charlotte just 2:15 into the game. On the following shot, Robins (1) cut the lead back down to one when he beat Ludovic Waeber on the stick side. Later in the period, on Charlotte's second power play, Wilmer Skoog (2) tipped in a point shot to make 3-1 Checkers.

Just 46 seconds into the second, Lindblom (2) tipped in a Leon Gawanke shot to make it 3-2 on the power. But, at 12:29, Justin Sourdif (7) answered with a power play goal of his own to push Charlotte's lead back to two. Ethan Cardwell (11) one-timed a shot in off a faceoff, and then Tanner Kaspick stole a puck from Waeber from behind the net and centered it to Lindblom (3) who guided the puck into an open net to tie the score at 4-4.

In the third, the Checkers replaced Waeber with Spencer Knight in the net and outshot the Barracuda 10 to six in the frame, but Magnus Chrona made multiple point-blank saves to get the game to overtime.

In overtime, Sourdif (8) would seal the win as he sniped the OTW upstairs at 2:34.

