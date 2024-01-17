Penguins Reassign Jordan Frasca to Wheeling
January 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned forward Jordan Frasca from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
Frasca skated in three games for the Penguins this season in November, registering no points. Over the past two seasons, the 22-year-old has appeared in 11 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
A second-year pro, Frasca is currently tied for the third-most assists (15) and points (24) on the Nailers. In 61 career games with Wheeling, Frasca has 16 goals and 20 assists for 26 points.
An undrafted free agent signed by Pittsburgh in the spring of 2022, Frasca was a standout during his final season of junior hockey with the Kingston Frontenacs. In that 2021-22 campaign, the native of Caledon, Ontario notched 42 goals, good for second on the team, and 87 points.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 17, against the Providence Bruins. The last matchup in the Pens and P-Bruins' six-game season series will start at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2024
- Penguins Reassign Jordan Frasca to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Recall F Tanner Dickinson from Orlando - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens and CAA Highlight Exclusive Benefits for CAA Members - Belleville Senators
- Panthers Recall Rasmus Asplund from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Sign Hodgson to PTO - Milwaukee Admirals
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2023-24 Women in Hockey Night and Pregame Speakers Panel - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Anthony Costantini to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds Midseason Report - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Blues Recall F Adam Gaudette from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #36: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Crevier Called up to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Loan Goaltender Matt Murray to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Stop Canucks, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Rollin' the Dice in Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Canucks Fall 4-3 Against the Ontario Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
- Lindblom Scores Twice, Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Reassign Jordan Frasca to Wheeling
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Keeps Rolling with Season-Long, Six-Game Point Streak
- Poulin Caps Penguins' Rally in 3-2 Win at Springfield
- Penguins Deny Isles' Comeback in 4-3 Win
- Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton