Crevier Called up to Blackhawks
January 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from the Rockford IceHogs.
Crevier, 22, has appeared in 13 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying three assists. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 3, 2023 against Minnesota and notched his first career point with an assist on Dec. 9, 2023 vs. St. Louis. Crevier has also skated in 18 games with the IceHogs this season, recording five assists.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Jan. 19 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2024
- Blues Recall F Adam Gaudette from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #36: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Crevier Called up to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Loan Goaltender Matt Murray to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Stop Canucks, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Rollin' the Dice in Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Canucks Fall 4-3 Against the Ontario Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
- Lindblom Scores Twice, Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Crevier Called up to Blackhawks
- IceHogs Recall Maniscalco and Perrott from Indy
- IceHogs Weekly: Hogs Return to Stateline, Autism Awareness Night Approaching on Saturday
- Seney Ties Game in Third, Bjork Scores in OT to Complete Weekend Sweep
- Hogs & Griffins Square off in Weekend Rematch