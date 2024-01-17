Reign Stop Canucks, 4-3

January 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Fifteen saves in the third period by Erik Portillo held the Abbotsford Canucks (19-12-2-1) off the board late and gave the Ontario Reign (21-11-3-1) a 4-3 road win on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series at the Abbotsford Centre.

Andre Lee scored twice during a three-goal first for Ontario, while Alex Turcotte, who returned to the lineup for his first game of 2024, netted the game-winner on the power play in the third. Akil Thomas assisted on Turcotte's deciding goal to extend his current point streak to six games.

Date: January 16, 2024

Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 3 0 1 4 ABB 0 3 0 3

Shots PP ONT 21 1/1 ABB 36 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Andre Lee (ONT)

2. John Stevens (ABB)

3. Erik Portillo (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Arturs Silovs

Next Game: Wednesday, January 17 at Abbotsford | 7:00 PM PST | Abbotsford Centre

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.