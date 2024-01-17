Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD (15-11-3, 33pts) @ COLORADO (16-13-5, 37pts)

The Condors look for the split in Loveland following last night's 2-1 setback

PUCK DROP: 6 p.m. PT (Blue Arena)

The Condors look for the split after suffering their first regulation loss in their last 10 games last night.

LOOKING BACK

All scoring happened in the first period as the Condors fell 2-1 to Colorado. Noel Hoefenmayer (4th) scored the team's lone goal of the night. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 23 of 25 and suffered his first regulation loss in eight starts.

POINT PER GAME

Dylan Holloway assisted on Hofenmayer's goal and has a point in each of the three games (1g-2a) he has played for the team this season. In addition, he leads the Condors with 15 shots over that span.

LETS TALK GAMES IN HAND

Bakersfield sits in sixth in the division on points percentage with five games in hand on tonight's opponent Colorado. The Condors have a max of nine games in hand (Henderson) and at least six in hand on every team currently in playoff positioning. Only 14 points separate first through eighth in the division.

PEDEY PUSHING FORWARD

Lane Pederson had an assist last night and has six points (3g-3a) in his last six games. On the season, the first-year Condor has 18 points (8g-10a) in 25 games.

SOUP'S ON

Jack Campbell is expected to get the nod tonight. He is 5-2-0 in his last seven starts and has a .918 save percentage over his last nine starts, including a shutout.

LOCK IT DOWN

The Condors have allowed two or fewer goals in six of their last eight outings. Overall, the team is ninth in goals against a 2.83 a contest.

DROPPING THE MITTS

Dino Kambeitz fought last night, the 10th fight of the season in 29 games for the Condors this season. Their AHL record for fights in a season is 16.

THAT'S WHAT IT SAID IN THE PROGRAM, JIM

Seth Griffith is one point from tying Josh Currie for the team's AHL scoring lead with 188 points. Tuesday's game was his 200th with Bakersfield.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 13-1-3 when scoring at least three goals this season.

TIGHT SERIES

Bakersfield has dropped both games of the season series with the Eagles by 2-1 score lines.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Colorado has won back-to-back, one-goal games. Riley Tufte scored his team-leading 12th of the year last night, which proved to be the game winner.

UP NEXT

The Condors head home for Saturday's Wizard Night against Calgary with butterbeer, costumes, animals from CALM, and more!

