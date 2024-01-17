The Canucks Fall 4-3 Against the Ontario Reign

The Abbotsford Canucks are rolling off a big 5-2 win against Tucson on Saturday and look to maintain their momentum as they face off in Game 1 of a back-to-back against the Ontario Reign. The last time these teams met was back in December where Abbotsford swept the series 2-0.

The team went with a similar lineup to last, with Vasily Podkolzin starting alongside John Stevens and Arshdeep Bains and Max Sasson centering Aidan McDonough and Tristen Nielsen. Linus Karlsson drew back into the lineup tonight with linemates Danila Klimovich and Aatu Räty. Chase Wouters joined Jermaine Loewen and Alex Kannok-Leipert to complete the front end.

Arturs Šilovs gets the start tonight after successfully shutting out the Reign in their last meeting. Mark Friedman dresses for the first time as an Abbotsford Canuck and he gets the start alongside Christian Wolanin. Matt Irwin and Filip Johansson remain a duo, and rounding out the blue line is Nick Cicek and Cole McWard. No change for the Reign as Erik Portillo starts between the pipes.

The game did not start off in the Canucks favour. Although registering 9 shots a piece, the Canucks found themselves heading into the second period down by 3. The Reign were the first to light the lamp as Andre Lee would lay one on net, ultimately making it to the back of the twine putting the Reign up 1-0.

Shortly thereafter, Tyler Madden would register one on a set-up from Wyatte Wylie for his 7th of the season. The Canucks would then head to a powerplay, where Ontario's Andre Lee would net his 2nd of the game, shorthanded, to send the Reign into the second up by 3.

The Canucks would return to the ice composed but with a spark. Christian Wolanin would be the first Canuck to get on the board off a pass from Vasily Podkolzin. This goal would cut the Reign's lead to 2, and give Mark Friedman his first point as an Abbotsford Canuck. Wasting no time, Linus Karlsson would mark his return to Abbotsford, picking up the rebound from Bains for his 8th of the season. The Canucks would knot it up at 3 before the end of the second period, with a 4 on 2, where Aidan McDonough would be the one to find himself on the scoresheet. Assists to McDonough's goal were credited to Tristen Nielsen and Mark Friedman.

The Canucks held the Reign's shots to a minimum, as they were only able to register 5 shots on goal during the second period. The score was knotted up at 3, heading into the third.

Looking to avoid overtime, both teams came out hoping to pull ahead. Midway through the third period, the Canucks went on a penalty kill where Alex Turcotte tips one past Šilovs off a one timer from Charles Hudon, to give the Reign a 4-3 lead once again.

Abbotsford does not let off pressure, but despite their best efforts, Portillo holds on for the Reign, and they come away with a 4-3 win.

The Canucks look to bounce back tomorrow night, before taking on the San Diego Gulls this weekend.

