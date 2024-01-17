Game #36: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Iowa Wild

January 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #36: Tucson Roadrunners (21-11-1-1) vs. Iowa Wild (13-19-1-2)

Time: Wednesday, January 17, 6:30 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #20 Brendan Schreider, #73 Stan Szczurek

Linespersons: #48 Jake Herzog, #76 Gabe Lomen

The Tucson Roadrunners enter game two of their six-game homestand and game two against the Iowa Wild in their two-game mid-week series. Tucson enters tonight with a chance to take first place in both the Pacific Division and Western Conference. The Roadrunners are 6-1-0-0 in their last seven home games, averaging four goals per-game and allowing 2.28 goals per-game in that span. Tucson will also continue wearing their Kachina Jerseys throughout tonight and the homestand in which they are 3-1-0-0 in this season.

Three things:

Tucson's special teams has continued to be perfect for four games now, the team has a power-play goal in four-straight; going 4-for-13 (30%) while being perfect on the penalty-kill at 18-for-18. The last time Tucson went perfect in four-straight games on the PK and scored a power-play goals in each was in the 2020-21 season from March 20-March 27, 2021. The Roadrunners went 5-for-18 (27%) on the power-play and 13-for-13 on the PK. The Roadrunners have never gone five straight games with scoring a power-play goal and going perfect on the PK.

Forward and Roadrunners alternate captain Ben McCartney has been tremendous in his last 10 games. He has 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) while also riding a current three-game point streak in which he has one goal and four assists for six points. This is McCartney's best stretch of games since the 2021-22 season in which he had 11 points (8 goals, 3 assists) in 10 games played between March 23 and April 20. McCartney will look to break his career-high scoring streak which currently sits at three tonight.

The Roadrunners scored three goals and allowed one in Monday night's win against the Iowa Wild. This season, when Tucson scores three goals, the team is undefeated at 9-0-0-0 with four of those wins coming at home. In addition, when the Roadrunners allow three goals or less, the team is 17-1-1-1.

What's the word?

"Unbelievable; I've been playing with Doaner (Josh Doan) these past few games and just his smarts out there, the way he can read the play is a real treat and makes it easier for me out there."

Tucson forward Ben McCartney on his and Doan's chemistry since being paired on the same line.

Number to Know:

21 -The Slovak Army Knife Milos Keleman has been a sneaky player since rejoining the Roadrunners lineup on December 20 from the Coyotes. He has seven points (4 goals, 3 assists) in his last 11 and 10 total in his last 12; including his three-point night in Coachella Valley on November 18 before being called up to the Arizona Coyotes.

Latest Transactions:

None

On The Headset:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:15 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the TCC. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.