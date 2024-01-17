Panthers Recall Rasmus Asplund from Charlotte

Ahead of their game tonight against the Red Wings, the Panthers have recalled Rasmus Asplund from Charlotte.

The 26-year-old forward currently ranks fourth on the Checkers with 19 points (4g, 15a) in 33 games. Asplund, who signed a deal with Florida during the offseason, has yet to appear for the Panthers this season.

The Checkers continue their home stand tonight when they host the San Jose Barracuda for the second-leg of a back-to-back series.

