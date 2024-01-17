Admirals Sign Hodgson to PTO

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Cody Hodgson to a Professional Try-Out Contract (PTO).

Hodgson returns to the ice for the for time since the 2015-16 season when he split time between the Admirals and Nashville Predators. During that season he picked up eight points (3g-5a) in 39 games with the Preds and then posted four goals and dished out seven assists for 11 points in 14 contests with Milwaukee. Following that season he retired after being diagnosed with malignant hyperthermia.

A first round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2010, Hodgson played in six NHL seasons, scoring 64 goals and adding 78 assists for 142 points in 324 contests between the Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, and Predators. He was a 20-goal scorer in 2013-14 with the Sabres, leading the team in points with 44. The Markham, ON native played parts of five seasons in the AHL combining for 60 points (26g-34a) in 85 games between the Ads, Rochester Americans and Manitoba Moose.

The Admirals are back in action on Friday night at 7 pm when they host the Texas Stars for the front end of a back-to-back set at Panther Arena.

