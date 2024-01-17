Admirals Sign Hodgson to PTO
January 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Cody Hodgson to a Professional Try-Out Contract (PTO).
Hodgson returns to the ice for the for time since the 2015-16 season when he split time between the Admirals and Nashville Predators. During that season he picked up eight points (3g-5a) in 39 games with the Preds and then posted four goals and dished out seven assists for 11 points in 14 contests with Milwaukee. Following that season he retired after being diagnosed with malignant hyperthermia.
A first round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2010, Hodgson played in six NHL seasons, scoring 64 goals and adding 78 assists for 142 points in 324 contests between the Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, and Predators. He was a 20-goal scorer in 2013-14 with the Sabres, leading the team in points with 44. The Markham, ON native played parts of five seasons in the AHL combining for 60 points (26g-34a) in 85 games between the Ads, Rochester Americans and Manitoba Moose.
The Admirals are back in action on Friday night at 7 pm when they host the Texas Stars for the front end of a back-to-back set at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2024
- Panthers Recall Rasmus Asplund from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Sign Hodgson to PTO - Milwaukee Admirals
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2023-24 Women in Hockey Night and Pregame Speakers Panel - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Anthony Costantini to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds Midseason Report - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Blues Recall F Adam Gaudette from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #36: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Crevier Called up to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Loan Goaltender Matt Murray to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Stop Canucks, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Rollin' the Dice in Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Canucks Fall 4-3 Against the Ontario Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
- Lindblom Scores Twice, Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Sign Hodgson to PTO
- Admirals Earn Fifth Straight Win
- Askarov Nets Another Shutout
- Admirals Earn Comeback Win
- Askarov, Stastney Selected for AHL All-Star Classic