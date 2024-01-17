Blues Recall F Adam Gaudette from Springfield

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed forward Kasperi Kapanen on injured reserve (IR) with a lower-body injury. Kapanen will be re-evaluated in four weeks. In addition, the Blues have recalled forward Adam Gaudette from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Gaudette will join the team in Washington D.C. for tomorrow night's game against the Capitals.

Gaudette, 27, leads the AHL overall with 24 goals and ranks third with 36 points through 37 games with Springfield this season.

For his efforts, the Braintree, Massachusetts, native was recently named to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic.

Gaudette has dressed in 218 career NHL regular-season games, including stints with Vancouver, Chicago, and Ottawa, collecting 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) and 84 penalty minutes. He was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 17, 2023.

Kapanen, 27, has logged 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 42 games for the Blues this season. Overall, the Kuopio, Finland, native has accumulated 199 points (82 goals, 117 assists) and 102 penalty minutes in 429 career NHL regular-season games.

The Thunderbirds hit the road for a three-game swing starting on Saturday, Jan. 20 when they visit the Rochester Americans for a 5:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena.

