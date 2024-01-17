Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2023-24 Women in Hockey Night and Pregame Speakers Panel

January 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce today, details for the 2024 Women in Hockey Night, to be held on Saturday, February 10, when the Senators host the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils).

The Senators host the annual event as part of the Club's ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity, and diversity, and to celebrate the accomplishments of women in hockey within our community and across the world. Like last season, the Senators will welcome several special guests to help mark the occasion and will be hosting a speakers panel before the game, between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., inside CAA Arena.

That panel is slated to include Belleville Sens Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews, Ottawa Senators Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Finance Erin Crowe, American Hockey League Vice President of Hockey Operations, Hayley Moore, and other guests. Those panel guests will also take part in the ceremonial faceoff.

Fans who are interested in tickets to attend the pregame speakers panel can click here for more information.

Tickets for Belleville Sens Women in Hockey Night and all home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

