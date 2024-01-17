Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Tucson Roadrunners

Iowa Wild (13-19-1-2; 29 pts.) at Tucson Roadrunners (22-11-1-1; 46 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Tucson Roadrunners square off at Tucson Convention Center Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 4-10-3-0 (1-6-1-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 3-4-2-0 at Tucson)

Last Time: Iowa fell 3-1 to Tucson on Monday night... Josh Doan scored twice in the second period for the Roadrunners... Steven Fogarty scored Iowa's lone goal... Zane McIntyre stopped 22-of-24 shots for the Wild... Matthew Villalta turned aside 29-of-30 shots

2021-22: Iowa and Tucson did not play in 2022-23... The Wild finished 3-1-0-0 against the Roadrunners in 2021-22... Iowa finished with a winning record against Tucson for the first time in a season series... Kyle Rau led Iowa with seven points (5-2=7) against Tucson... Zane McIntyre won each of his two starts against the Roadrunners

TEAM NOTES

INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTORS: Iowa had a single player score a goal for the fourth time in the last five games on Monday... The Wild have had one or two goal scorers in each of the last eight games... Iowa has played 22 games in which one or two players scored its goals

BETWEEN THE PIPES: Iowa's goaltenders have not allowed more than three goals in four games in a row

DELAYED START: Iowa has scored its first goal in the third period in back-to-back games... The Wild have found the score sheet for the first time in the third period in six games this season

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa snapped a 12 game streak of receiving four or more power plays on Monday... The Wild have not faced more than three power plays in five games in a row

PETAN'S POINTS

Iowa's point leader, Nic Petan, played for the Wild on Monday for the first time in 2024 following a recall to Minnesota

Petan registered an assist on Steven Fogarty's third period goal

Petan owns 11 points (7-4=11) in his last seven games with Iowa and recorded a point in six of those seven contests

COUNTDOWN TO 100

Simon Johansson enters Wednesday's matchup with 99 career AHL games, all of which have come in an Iowa uniform

Johansson's AHL debut came on Oct. 14, 2022 against the San Jose Barracuda

Brenden Miller is two games shy of the 100 AHL game mark

Miller's AHL debut came on Feb. 20, 2017 against Binghamton with Toronto

