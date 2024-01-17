T-Birds Recall F Tanner Dickinson from Orlando
January 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
Forward Tanner Dickinson with the Orlando Solar Bears
(Springfield Thunderbirds, Credit: Gary Bassing/Orlando Solar Bears)
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club has recalled forward Tanner Dickinson from the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.
Dickinson, 21, has skated in 34 games for Orlando in his rookie season, recording 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and a +6 rating. Dickinson previously skated in three AHL games during the shortened 2020-21 season with the Utica Comets.
A native of Perrysburg, Ohio, Dickinson was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round (119th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. In 99 career Ontario Hockey League games with the Soo Greyhounds, Dickinson posted 87 points (27 goals, 60 assists).
The T-Birds start a three-game road swing on Saturday, Jan. 20 for a 5:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena against the Rochester Americans.
Fans can reserve seats to be a part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
