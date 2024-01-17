Condors Rally For 4-2 Win Over Colorado
January 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - The Bakersfield Condors rallied from two separate one-goal deficits to defeat the Colorado Eagles 4-2 on Wednesday. Bakersfield forward Drake Caggiula and defenseman Markus Niemelainen each registered a goal and an assist, while goaltender Jack Campbell earned the win in net, making 32 saves on 34 shots. Colorado forwards Tanner Kero and Spencer Smallman each found the back of the net in the losing effort, as Trent Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 22 shots.
After killing off three Bakersfield power plays, the Eagles would grab the game's first goal when Kero stuffed a shot from the side of the net past Campbell. The goal was Kero's fourth of the season and gave Colorado a 1-0 edge at the 13:32 mark of the first period.
Bakersfield would knot things up just 19 seconds later when Niemelainen took advantage of traffic in front of the net when he lit the lamp with a shot from the blue line, evening the score at 1-1.
The Eagles would jump back in the driver's seat when Chris Wagner served a cross-slot pass to the side of the crease, where Smallman would deflect the puck into the back of the net, giving Colorado a 2-1 advantage with 2:58 left in the opening 20 minutes of play. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Condors 12-9 in the first frame and carried their 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
Bakersfield would tie things up when forward Greg McKegg skated across the low slot before roofing a shot past Miner, leveling the score at 2-2 at the 8:55 mark of the second period.
The Condors would then claim their first lead of the evening when Caggiula sliced between the circles and smashed a pass at the top of the crease into the back of the net. The goal was Caggiula's sixth of the season and gave Bakersfield a 3-2 advantage with 6:40 remaining in the middle frame.
Still trailing 3-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would throw eight shots on net in the final frame, while holding the Condors to only four. Despite the lopsided shot count, Colorado would be forced to pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker in the final 2:30 of the contest. However, it would be Bakersfield who would capitalize, as forward Dylan Holloway fed the puck into the empty net to stretch the Condors lead to 4-2 with 48 seconds remaining in the game.
The Eagles outshot Bakersfield by a final count of 34-23, as Colorado finished the night going 0-for-1 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, January 20th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2024
- Condors Rally For 4-2 Win Over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Sokolov Scores Again As Sens' Comeback Falls Short In Utica - Belleville Senators
- Robins Scores Again in 4-1 Loss to Checkers - San Jose Barracuda
- Point Streak Ends in Rochester - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lysell, P-Bruins Defeat Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Penguins' Streak Snapped by Bruins in 3-2 Loss - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Top Barracuda 4-1 for Third Straight Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Oust Senators, Win 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Colorado Eagles Recall Defenseman Josh Wesley - Colorado Eagles
- Local Kid Arshdeep Bains Is Ready to Represent his Hometown Canucks at AHL All-Star Game - Abbotsford Canucks
- Morning Skate Report: January 17, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Penguins Reassign Jordan Frasca to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Recall F Tanner Dickinson from Orlando - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens and CAA Highlight Exclusive Benefits for CAA Members - Belleville Senators
- Panthers Recall Rasmus Asplund from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals Sign Hodgson to PTO - Milwaukee Admirals
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2023-24 Women in Hockey Night and Pregame Speakers Panel - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Anthony Costantini to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds Midseason Report - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Blues Recall F Adam Gaudette from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #36: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Crevier Called up to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Loan Goaltender Matt Murray to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Stop Canucks, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Rollin' the Dice in Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Canucks Fall 4-3 Against the Ontario Reign - Abbotsford Canucks
- Lindblom Scores Twice, Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Condors Rally For 4-2 Win Over Colorado
- Colorado Eagles Recall Defenseman Josh Wesley
- Miner Backstops Eagles to 2-1 Win Over Bakersfield
- Pare Nets Two Goals in Colorado's 4-3 OT Win Over Coachella Valley
- Eagles Transactions --- Annunen Recalled by Colorado Avalanche