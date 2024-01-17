Lysell, P-Bruins Defeat Penguins

Wilkes-Barre, PA - Forward Fabian Lysell netted the game-winning goal in the third period and added an assist, helping the Providence Bruins defeat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced to earn his 11th win of the season. Georgii Merkulov and Justin Brazeau tallied the other goals for Providence.

How It Happened

In the right circle, Brett Harrison dropped the puck for Merkulov, where he flipped a wrist shot past the blocker of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 15:18 remaining in the first period.

Jesse Puljujärvi's one-timer from the right circle trickled past the goaltender's pads, tying the game at 1-1 with 13:46 left in the first period.

Puljujärvi fed a pass to Ty Smith coming across the blue line, who walked it down to the left circle and wristed a shot into the upper-right corner of the net, giving the Penguins a 2-1 lead with 10:54 to play in the first period.

From the left circle face-off dot, Alec Regula zipped a pass through traffic to Brazeau at the right post, who redirected the puck across the goal line, tying the game at 2-2 with 5:57 remaining in the second period. Lysell was credited with a secondary assist.

Anthony Richard skated the puck across the blue line and dropped it behind for Lysell, who walked it down to the right circle and fired a shot short-side top-shelf, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 13:46 to play in the third frame. Patrick Brown received an assist as well.

Stats

Providence has earned at least a point in its last nine games, eight of which have been victories.

Richard extended his point streak to seven games. He has 12 points in that span.

Merkulov has points in each of his last four games with six total in the streak.

Bussi stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 18 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-1, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Syracuse Crunch on Friday, January 19 at Upstate Medical Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.

