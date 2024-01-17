Belleville Sens and CAA Highlight Exclusive Benefits for CAA Members

January 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - It's no secret that the Belleville Senators offer excellent benefits to season seat members, flex pack holders, and groups. But, did you know that there are some exclusive benefits for CAA members as well?

The Belleville Sens and CAA are looking to shed some light on some of those exclusive perks, including merchandise discounts, preferred parking, in-game surprises and more. Here are the details:

10% off Merchandise at the Belleville Senators Store - All CAA members receive 10% off Belleville Sens Merchandise when they show their membership card any time at the Locker Room Store (inside the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre) or during home games, at the Gate 2 Merchandise Stand.

CAA Member Parking Benefit - CAA members now have preferred parking spots in "Lot B", outside of Gate 3 at CAA Arena. Members can take advantage of this benefit by showing their membership card to the parking attendant and parking at the spaces reserved for CAA members. Spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Surprises and Delights - CAA members could receive cool swag, such as drawstring bags or colour-changing cups, or a chance to be selected for a ticket upgrade to the CAA Suite, just by being a CAA member! Members must go to guest services to receive their promotional item(s).

Cookie Benefit - On select home game nights throughout the season, CAA members can get a free cookie, while quantities last, at any of our concession stands until the end of the 2nd intermission by showing their membership card. The games offering this benefit are:

Monday, February 19 vs the Hershey Bears

Saturday, March 23 vs the Laval Rocket

Friday, April 19 vs the Laval Rocket

Plus, CAA is giving all Belleville Sens fans a chance to win with Check-in to Win every game. Fans just have to download the Belleville Sens app on their mobile device and click the Check-in to Win button. Winners at Belleville Sens home games will receive a $100 CAA gift card and a chance to win the grand prize of a trip to any 2024-25 Ottawa Senators away game. Road game winners will receive a Belleville Sens prize pack.

For more information on the Belleville Sens CAA member benefits, you can visit bellevillesens.com or send an email to info@bellevillesens.com.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

