Robins Scores Again in 4-1 Loss to Checkers
January 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Charlotte, NC - The San Jose Barracuda (11-19-6-0) managed to score just one goal on Wednesday night at the Bojangles Coliseum, and despite keeping it close all game, would eventually fall 4-1 to the Charlotte Checkers (20-13-4-0).
After a scoreless first, the Checkers managed to open the scoring at 3:38 on a Patrick Giles (7) deflection. 1:22 later the Checkers would score again when Santtu Kinnunen (4) ripped in a shot over the blocker of Magnus Chrona from the high slot. The Barracuda would respond at 9:33 when Tristen Robins (2) fired in his second goal in as many games from the left dot.
In the third, with just two minutes and 50 seconds remaining, the Checkers managed to extend their lead when Wilmer Skoog (3) lifted a rebound over the right pad of Chrona from in tight. The Checkers sealed the win at 19:01 on a Lucas Carlsson (12) empty netter.
The Barracuda are back in action on Saturday in Colorado as they take on the Eagles in the first of back-to-back games in Loveland to close out their five-game road trip. The Barracuda return to Tech CU Arena on Wed., Jan. 24 to face the Bakersfield Condors. For tickets and upcoming promotions, go to SJBarracuda.com.
