San Diego Gulls Reassign Anthony Costantini to Tulsa
January 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club reassigned defenseman Anthony Costantini to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Costantini, 21 (8/4/02), has posted 1-10=11 points with four penalty minutes (PIM) and a +6 rating in 33 games with Tulsa this season. The Hamilton, Ontario native recorded 11-58=69 points with 50 PIM and a +33 rating in 193 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with the Ottawa 67's. He set career highs in 2022-23, posting 7-29=36 points with 12 PIM and a +26 rating in 67 games. In addition, he led team defensemen in games played and ranked second in assists and tied for third in goals. He added two assists in nine 2023 OHL Playoff games as Ottawa advanced to the Second Round before falling to the Peterborough Petes. In 13 career postseason contests, Costantini collected three points - all assists - and two PIM. The defenseman was teammates with current Anaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov.
The 6-1, 185-pound defenseman made his OHL debut in 2019-20, posting 0-7=7 points with 22 PIM and a +21 rating in 59 games. He ranked first among the team's first-year blueliners in games played and finished second in points and tied for second in assists.
