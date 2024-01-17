Colorado Eagles Recall Defenseman Josh Wesley
January 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled defenseman Josh Wesley from the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL. Wesley has skated in four AHL games this season with Colorado, while also notching eight goals and eight assists in 28 games with the Grizzlies.
The son of Stanley Cup champion Glen Wesley and a fourth-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Wesley has generated nine goals and 18 assists in 167 career AHL games with the Eagles, Springfield Thunderbirds, Utica Comets, San Antonio Rampage, Hartford Wolf Pack and Charlotte Checkers. In addition, the 27-year-old has also posted 29 goals and 51 assists in 163 ECHL contests with the Grizzlies, Tulsa Oilers, Maine Mariners and Florida Everblades.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, January 17th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
