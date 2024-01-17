Penguins' Streak Snapped by Bruins in 3-2 Loss
January 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lost a tight game to the Providence Bruins, 3-2, on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (20-13-5-0) received a goal and an assist from Jesse Puljujärvi, but saw its season-long, six-game point streak snapped by the visiting Bruins.
Providence took the game's first lead at 4:42 of the opening frame on a sharp shot by leading scorer Georgii Merkulov.
The Penguins responded with a pair of first-period tallies, the first of which came from Puljujärvi at 6:14. Three minutes later, Puljujärvi set up Ty Smith for the go-ahead goal, which came after a slick, toe-drag move around a sliding defender.
Following two successful penalty kills in the second period, the Bruins pulled even, 2-2. Justin Brazeau steered in a backdoor feed at 14:03 of the middle frame.
A bullet shot from Fabian Lysell put Providence back on top six minutes into the third period.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had two excellent chances to tie the game with the net empty and an extra attacker on the ice, but both bids were sent wide.
Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi turned aside 30 shots. Penguins netminder Magnus Hellberg made 15 saves in the loss.
The Penguins' next game is on Saturday, Jan. 20 when the team pays a visit to another bitter rival, the Hershey Bears. Game time between the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Giant Center.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is the following afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 21, against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The final match in the six-game season series between the Penguins and T-Birds is a Kids Free Sunday, where children ages 14 and under can attend the game for free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Puck drop is slated for 3:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
