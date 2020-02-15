Comrie the Difference in 1-0 Win over Milwaukee
February 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (23-30-0-0) edged the Milwaukee Admirals (34-11-4-3) in a 1-0 victory on Saturday night at Bell MTS Place.
The clubs exchanged power play opportunities during the first period but neither team was able to capitalize. In the final minutes of the frame, Jimmy Oligny ripped a shot through traffic that found its way past Admirals netminder Troy Grosenick however it rang off the post and the period remained scoreless.
Eric Comrie was solid for the Moose during the second frame and stopped all 13 shots he faced. The post continued to be an obstacle for Manitoba during the second as Skyler McKenzie and Johnathan Kovacevic both found iron on their attempts.
With 6:49 off the clock in the third period, Logan Stanley sent an outlet pass to Brent Pedersen who out-raced his opponent and found the top shelf to give Manitoba the 1-0 lead. Eric Comrie was dominant for Manitoba and stopped all 35 attempts securing the victory.
Quick Hits
Eric Comrie posted his first shutout of the 2019-20 campaign and the ninth of his AHL career
Two of Brent Pedersen's three goals on the season are game-winning tallies What's Next?
The Moose matchup against the Milwaukee Admirals on Monday, Feb. 17. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
