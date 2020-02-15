Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Mathieu Joseph to Syracuse Crunch
February 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Mathieu Joseph to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Joseph, 23, has appeared in 20 games with the Crunch this season, posting five goals and 14 points to go along with 10 penalty minutes. He's also skated in 37 games with the Lightning this season, posting four goals and seven points to go along with 16 penalty minutes. The Laval, Quebec native has appeared in 107 career NHL games, all with the Lightning over the past two seasons, recording 17 goals and 33 points.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward was originally drafted by the Lightning in the fourth round, 120th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.
