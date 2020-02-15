Heat Take on Tucson Saturday at Stockton Arena

February 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Saturday, February 15, 2020

Matchup: Stockton Heat (26-13-3-3; 2nd Pacific) vs. Tucson Roadrunners (30-15-1-1; 1st Pacific)

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2020

Time: 6:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

Join the Conversation: For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter. Join the conversation by replying to our updates or using the hashtag #STKvsTUC.

Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game: Stay tuned on Twitter following the game for a chance to enter to win a puck signed by Luke Philp with our Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game selection!

TONIGHT

The Heat look to bounce back from a Friday setback as they face off against divisional foe Tucson Saturday at Stockton Arena. The Roadrunners have gotten the better of the season series thus far, winning all four matchups including a trio of one-goal wins.

Despite being a matchup of the top two teams in the Pacific Division, tonight's game is between a pair of clubs looking to regain momentum in the win column as both teams come into the game with only three wins and six regulation losses in their last 10 games. Tucson enters as the more rested team, the Roadrunners idle Friday while the Heat battled Ontario.

FROESE ON FIRE

Byron Froese comes into Saturday's contest on a tear on the offensive end, riding a season-best, eight-game point streak into tonight's game. The captain registered an assist on Friday and has now amassed six goals and eight helpers since his scoring streak started on January 18 against Colorado. Froese, who has two goals in four games against Tucson, leads Stockton with 18 goals on the season.

LIKE FINE QUINE

Alan Quine pushed his scoring streak to eight games with a third period goal Friday, giving him five goals and seven assists in this recent stretch. The forward is Stockton's leading point-getter with 43 on the year, currently sitting at 13 goals and 30 assists. Quine trails only Tucson's Brayden Burke (49 points) among all Pacific Division skaters and is tied for 10th in the AHL in scoring.

TWO-LOLA

Eetu Tuulola popped in his first goal of 2020 with a first period tally on Friday, the first of two points on the night for the Finnish forward. The contest was his second multi-point game of the season, first since the home opener on October 12, and he peppered Ontario netminder Matthew Villalta with a career-high seven shots on the night.

COMING UP ROSES

Adam Ruzicka has been piling on the points lately, now hitting the score sheet in each of the last four games after notching a goal and an assist on Friday. Ruzicka, who now has 20 points on the year after his two-point night, has a goal and four assists over the last four games. Friday's outburst was his third multi-point effort of his young career.

MEEP MEEP

The Heat will look to solve the Tucson puzzle for the first time this season, coming into tonight's game 0-2-1-1 on the year against the Roadrunners. Stockton will face off against Tucson in three of the next five games, including Saturday at Stockton Arena and a pair of games in Arizona next weekend. All-time, the Heat are 9-15-3-1 against Tucson with a 3-8-3-0 versus the Roadrunners at Stockton Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.