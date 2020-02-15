Devils Double Bears 4-2, Sweep Home-And-Home

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears led early, but the Binghamton Devils swept a home-and-home stretch with the Chocolate and White, winning 4-2 on Saturday night at Giant Center. Tied 2-2 after 40 minutes, Binghamton capitalized on their sixth power play chance of the night in the 3rd period for the eventual game-winning goal.

In a special teams dominant opening stanza, Hershey scored the period's only goal on their first power play chance of the evening. Jeremy Groleau was boxed for slashing only 65 seconds in, and Matt Moulson put the Bears in front 1-0 on his team-leading 19th goal at 1:44. The Bears penalty kill was tasked, and successfully killed a full 5-on-3 disadvantage later in the period. Erik Burgdoerfer received a match penalty, five minute major and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head at 12:55, and Bobby Nardella was guilty for delay of game less than a minute later. An impressive penalty kill of the 5-on-3 and Binghamton's full major power play sent Hershey into the dressing room leading 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Jesper Boqvist punished the Bears with two equalizing strikes last night in Binghamton, and he tied the game once more early in the middle period. Only 1:11 in, Boqvist curled, dragged and released a nifty shot past Vitek Vanecek to even the score. At 6:36, Kyle Cumiskey provided Binghamton their first lead of the evening after finishing a centering dish from Chris Conner. Before the period expired, Moulson connected with Maillet, and Maillet buried his 13th of the season at 11:31. Shots after 40 minutes were 26-22 Devils with the score deadlocked at 2-2.

Tied at 2-2 into the final period, Binghamton earned their sixth power play chance in the late stages. Garrett Pilon received a boarding penalty at 12:45, and the Devils capitalized on the ensuing power play chance. On a lively bounce off the end wall, Mikhail Maltsev won a race to the loose biscuit and potted his eighth goal of the season along the near post. Brett Seney found Hershey's vacated net for the extra attacker at 17:43 to complete a 4-2 scoring line. Shots on goal finished 38-29 Devils. The Bears man-advantage finished 1-for-6 to extend their power play goal streak to five consecutive games. The penalty kill finished 5-for-6, with the lone goal against being the game-winner. Hershey's record moves to 31-16-3-3.

The Hershey Bears conclude three games in three nights tomorrow with a 5 PM meeting against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. It's the 10th of 12 matchup between the Bears and Phantoms in 2019-20, with the Chocolate and White winning seven of their previous nine games against Lehigh Valley. It's Hometown Heroes Night and Bear of a Discount Night. Fans will receive 30% OFF Bear of a Shake, Dog and Burger at the concession stands. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.

