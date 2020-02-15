Rampage Top Stars in Shootout

(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Texas Stars) Nathan Walker of the San Antonio Rampage beats Texas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger with the shootout winner(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Texas Stars)

CEDAR PARK, TX - Nathan Walker scored the lone goal of the shootout on Friday night in Cedar Park, as the San Antonio Rampage (18-20-12) polished off a 48-shot night with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Texas Stars (22-23-5) at the H-E-B Center.

The victory was San Antonio's first shootout win of the season and their second win earned beyond regulation. The Rampage improved to 6-0-1 this season against Texas, and they have won five straight at the H-E-B Center dating back to last season.

Mitch Reinke scored his second goal in the last three games. Adam Wilcox stopped 22 of 24 shots in regulation, along with all three Texas shootout attempts to earn his sixth win of the season.

Walker scored in the third round of the shootout, wiring a wrist shot from between the hashmarks past Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger for his fourth career shootout goal, and first in four attempts this season.

San Antonio snapped a streak of six consecutive shootout losses dating back to last season.

Michael Mersch forced overtime for the Stars with a late power play goal. With the Rampage ahead 2-1 in the third period, Dakota Joshua took a high-sticking penalty that sent Texas to their second power play. The Stars pulled the goaltender for the extra skater to make it 6-on-4, and Mersch redirected a Taylor Fedun shot past Wilcox at 17:00 of the third period to tie the game with his 14th of the season.

San Antonio outshot the Stars 20-4 in the first period and jumped out to an early lead. At 2:37 of the first period, Klim Kostin's shot from the slot was stopped by Stars goaltender Landon Bow, the rebound popping out to the far circle for Reinke to bury his fifth of the season.

Bow left the game injured just over six minutes into the game, replaced by Oettinger after stopping 10 of 11 shots.

The Stars tied the score at 8:33 of the first period when Brad McCLure carried the puck behind the Rampage net and fed a pass in front for Rhett Gardner. Gardner slid the puck past Wilcox for his sixth of the season, and first in 27 games, to tie the game 1-1.

The Rampage regained the lead at 13:01 of the second period. Gavin Bayreuther lost control of the puck at the side of the Rampage net, giving it away to Tanner Kaspick in front for a backhander past Oettinger. Kaspick's fifth goal of the season made it 2-1 Rampage.

San Antonio's 48 shots on goal, excluding the shootout, matched their season-high. Kostin finished the night with two assists, giving him nine points in six games against the Stars this season.

Oettinger stopped 36 of 37 shots in relief of Bow.

Both of San Antonio's wins beyond regulation this season have come against the Stars at the H-E-B Center.

The Rampage and Stars square off again on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Reinke (5); Kaspick (5); Walker (SO)

Adam Wilcox: 22 saves on 24 shots; 3 saves on 3 shootout attempts

Power Play: 0-for-3

Penalty Kill: 1-for-2

THREE STARS:

1) Nathan Walker - SA

2) Jake Oettinger - TEX

3) Klim Kostin - SA

