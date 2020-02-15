Crunch Edged by Amerks, 4-3, in Shootout
February 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Rochester Americans, 4-3, tonight in a shootout at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Crunch pick up one point and extend their points streak to six games as they move to 24-21-3-5 on the season and 2-3-2-1 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.
Goaltender Spencer Martin stopped 35-of-38 shots and 1-of-3 shootout attempts between the pipes for the Crunch. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves and turned aside both shootout attempts in net for the Amerks. Syracuse was unable to convert on two power play opportunities, while Rochester went 1-for-5.
The Crunch opened scoring 2:44 into the second period. Daniel Walcott chased the puck down and dug it out from a battle along the end boards. His centering feed found Otto Somppi for a quick wrister all alone out front.
Two minutes later, the Amerks evened the score when Brett Murray tipped Andrew Oglevie's right-point shot.
Rochester then took the lead with 7:08 remaining in the middle frame. Casey Mittelstadt cut towards the net and dropped a pass back for Andrew MacWilliam to send home from the left circle.
Syracuse opened the third period with two quick goals 35 seconds apart to go back on top. Just 1:13 into the frame, Danick Martel set up Boris Katchouk for a breakaway that he buried with a backhander. Devante Stephens earned the secondary helper. Seconds later, Alex Volkov fired through traffic from the left circle off assists from Ben Thomas and Ross Colton.
The Amerks knotted the score again at the 5:28 mark when C.J. Smith scored from the right circle.
The teams remained tied through regulation and the overtime frame leading to a shootout. Oglevie scored in the first round before Mittelstadt potted one in the third round to secure the win.
The Crunch travel to face the Belleville Senators on Monday at 2 p.m.
Crunchables: The Crunch are 0-5 in shootouts this season...Ross Colton has four assists in his last five games...Ben Thomas has three points in the last two games (1g, 2a).
