Sabres Recall Hammond, Gilmour from Amerks

(Rochester, NY) -The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has recalled goaltenderAndrew Hammond and defenseman John Gilmour from the Rochester Americans (AHL). In a corresponding move, theAmerks have recalled goaltender Michael Houser from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Hammond, 32, rejoins theSabres on his second recall this week after serving in a back-up role in Buffalo's 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Feb. 9. In 28 games this season with theAmerks, the veteran netminder boasts a 13-11-2 record with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. He's also tied for second among all AHL goaltenders with four shutouts. A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Hammond owns a 27-15-6 record in 56 career NHL appearances with Ottawa and Colorado.

Gilmour, 26, makes his way back to Buffalo for the first time since a four-game stint with theSabres to begin the season. A 2019 First Team AHL All-Star selection, Gilmour has recorded 13 points (6+7) in 32 games for Rochester this season and has totaled five points (2+3) in 37 career NHL games with the New York Rangers and Buffalo.

Houser, 27, earns his first recall of the season after posting an 11-3-5 record in 19 games this season with Cincinnati. Houser, the reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Year and a 2019 First Team ECHL selection, currently ranks eighth among league netminders with a 2.48 goals-against average. Houser is 6-0-1-1 in his last eight starts for the Cyclones, which includes a season-long six-game win streak from Jan. 18 to Feb. 1.

