Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, February 15

February 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies will get right back at it this afternoon for the second portion of a home-and-home.

The Senators (32-15-3-1) saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end last night courtesy of Toronto. The Senators however still maintain a seven-point lead atop the North Division after Utica's loss to Syracuse.

The Marlies (25-20-3-2) victory kept them in a tie with the Crunch for fourth place in the North but are 13 points behind the Sens in the standings.

The Sens hold the best road record in the AHL at 20-4-2 while Toronto is 16-8 at home.

Roster notes

The Sens got Filip Chlapik back from Ottawa yesterday to add to their attack. The team also released Nathan Todd from his PTO.

Expect Filip Gustavsson to start tonight after Joey Daccord played Friday.

JC Beaudin and Jonathan Davidsson are out for the Senators while the status of Christian Jaros is unclear.

Previous history

The Senators are 4-4 against the Marlies this season. The road team is 6-2 through eight contests.

Who to watch

Sens d-man Jack Dougherty notched his fourth goal of the season last night and has 14 points this season, both of which are career highs.

Veteran forward Matt Read had a goal and an assist last night and has 17 points (eight goals) in 36 games this year. He also had 449 NHL games under his belt.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 4pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.