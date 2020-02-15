Reign Double up Stockton, 6-3
February 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign skated to their eighth win over their last nine games with a 6-3 victory over Stockton on Friday evening. Blaine Byron led the Reign with three points (2-1-3), while Matt Luff (1-1-2), Sheldon Rempal (1-1-2) and Carl Grundstrom (0-2-2) each had multiple points in the win.
Date: February 14, 2020
Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK214BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK214Photos
ONT Record: (25-19-4-1)
STK Record: (26-13-3-3)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 3 1 2 -- 6
STK 1 1 1 -- 3
Shots PP
ONT 30 0/0
STK 38 1/3
Three Stars -
1. Blaine Byron (ONT)
2. Sheldon Rempal (ONT)
3. Eetu Tuulola (STK)
W: Matthew Villalta (8-4-1)
L: Jon Gillies (12-9-3)
Next Game: Sunday, February 16, 2020 vs. Colorado - 3:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
