Reign Double up Stockton, 6-3

The Ontario Reign skated to their eighth win over their last nine games with a 6-3 victory over Stockton on Friday evening. Blaine Byron led the Reign with three points (2-1-3), while Matt Luff (1-1-2), Sheldon Rempal (1-1-2) and Carl Grundstrom (0-2-2) each had multiple points in the win.

Date: February 14, 2020

Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK214BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK214Photos

ONT Record: (25-19-4-1)

STK Record: (26-13-3-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 3 1 2 -- 6

STK 1 1 1 -- 3

Shots PP

ONT 30 0/0

STK 38 1/3

Three Stars -

1. Blaine Byron (ONT)

2. Sheldon Rempal (ONT)

3. Eetu Tuulola (STK)

W: Matthew Villalta (8-4-1)

L: Jon Gillies (12-9-3)

Next Game: Sunday, February 16, 2020 vs. Colorado - 3:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

