Monsters Sign Forward Branden Troock to Pro Tryout Contract

February 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Monsters signed forward Branden Troock to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. Originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the fifth round (134th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Troock posted 11-10-21 with 26 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 22 ECHL appearances for the Toledo Walleye and South Carolina Stingrays this season.

A 6'2", 220 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Troock, 25, supplied 13-24-37 with 80 penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 119 AHL appearances for the Texas Stars, Tucson Roadrunners and Hartford Wolf Pack spanning parts of five seasons from 2014-18 and added 48-57-105 with 78 penalty minutes and a -14 rating in 122 ECHL appearances for the Idaho Steelheads, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Atlanta Gladiators, Maine Mariners, Toledo and South Carolina spanning parts of six seasons from 2014-20.

Prior to his professional career, Troock notched 45-56-101 with 175 penalty minutes and a -18 rating in 144 WHL appearances for the Seattle Thunderbirds spanning parts of five seasons from 2010-14.

