Dallas Stars Reassign Goaltender Colton Point to Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Colton Point has been reassigned by Dallas from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads, to Texas.

Point, 21, is in his second professional season and played one AHL game with the Stars this season, making 28 saves in a 4-0 loss to San Antonio on Nov. 22, 2019. Point has tended the net in 17 ECHL games for the Steelheads, compiling a 5-8-0-2 record, 2.92 GAA, and .894 SV%. Before his first call up to the Stars in November, the 6-foot-4 goaltender turned in a career-high 51 save performance against the Tulsa Oilers to help the Steelheads earn a point in a 4-3 shootout loss. The Dallas Stars 2016 fifth-round pick appeared in seven games with Texas in 2018-19, notching a 2-3-1-0 record, 3.77 GAA, and .857 SV%.

Before turning pro, the North Bay, Ontario native played two seasons at Colgate University. During his sophomore year, Point ranked second among all collegiate goaltenders with a 1.60 GAA and led all goalies with a .950 SV%. Point compiled an 18-17-7 career record and was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award in 2018.

The Stars and San Antonio Rampage meet again tonight. The Stars continue their home stretch at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 7 p.m. in their eighth meeting with the Rampage this season.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

