Ville Husso Earns Shutout over Stars

CEDAR PARK, TX - Ville Husso stopped all 28 shots he faced on Saturday night to earn his third shutout win of the season, back-stopping the San Antonio Rampage (19-20-12) to a 2-0 win over the Texas Stars (22-24-5) at the H-E-B Center.

Husso earned the ninth shutout of his AHL career, and his eighth with the Rampage while appearing in his 100th game in a Rampage uniform.

Ryan Olsen and Alexey Toropchenko scored late in the third period for San Antonio to give the Rampage their third win in the past four games and improve their record to 7-0-1 this season against the Stars.

At 12:19 of the third period, minutes after he had fired a shorthanded chance off the crossbar, Jordan Nolan powered his way into the Texas zone 1-on-1 against defenseman Gavin Bayreuther. Nolan fired a shot that was stopped by the left pad of goaltender Jake Oettinger, but Olsen flipped in the rebound for his sixth goal of the season and a 1-0 Rampage lead.

With an assist on the goal, Nolan picked up his 100th AHL point in his 245th career AHL game.

Just 54 seconds after the Olsen goal, the Rampage struck again when Dakota Joshua fed Toropchenko in the high slot for a wrist shot past Oettinger's glove to make it 2-0 Rampage.

Toropchenko has four goals and seven points this season, all coming against the Stars.

Two of Husso's three shutouts this season have come against Texas. He blanked the Stars in a 4-0 win on November 22, a 26-save effort.

The Rampage are 8-0-1 in their last nine games against the Stars, dating back to last season. They have won their last six visits to the H-E-B Center.

With the victory, the Rampage moved one point past the Stars an into sixth place in the Central Division. The Rampage are three points back of the fourth-place Chicago Wolves for the division's final playoff spot.

The Rampage travel to BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday night to face the Rockford IceHogs, the first game of a three-in-three stretch. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Olsen (6); Toropchenko (4)

Ville Husso: 28 saves on 28 shots

Power Play: 0-for-4

Penalty Kill: 5-for-5

THREE STARS:

1) Ville Husso - SA

2) Ryan Olsen - SA

3) Alexey Toropchenko - SA

