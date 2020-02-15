Ville Husso Earns Shutout over Stars
February 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
Andreas Borgman of the San Antonio Rampage (left) challenges Texas Stars forward Joel L'Esperance
(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Texas Stars)
CEDAR PARK, TX - Ville Husso stopped all 28 shots he faced on Saturday night to earn his third shutout win of the season, back-stopping the San Antonio Rampage (19-20-12) to a 2-0 win over the Texas Stars (22-24-5) at the H-E-B Center.
Husso earned the ninth shutout of his AHL career, and his eighth with the Rampage while appearing in his 100th game in a Rampage uniform.
Ryan Olsen and Alexey Toropchenko scored late in the third period for San Antonio to give the Rampage their third win in the past four games and improve their record to 7-0-1 this season against the Stars.
At 12:19 of the third period, minutes after he had fired a shorthanded chance off the crossbar, Jordan Nolan powered his way into the Texas zone 1-on-1 against defenseman Gavin Bayreuther. Nolan fired a shot that was stopped by the left pad of goaltender Jake Oettinger, but Olsen flipped in the rebound for his sixth goal of the season and a 1-0 Rampage lead.
With an assist on the goal, Nolan picked up his 100th AHL point in his 245th career AHL game.
Just 54 seconds after the Olsen goal, the Rampage struck again when Dakota Joshua fed Toropchenko in the high slot for a wrist shot past Oettinger's glove to make it 2-0 Rampage.
Toropchenko has four goals and seven points this season, all coming against the Stars.
Two of Husso's three shutouts this season have come against Texas. He blanked the Stars in a 4-0 win on November 22, a 26-save effort.
The Rampage are 8-0-1 in their last nine games against the Stars, dating back to last season. They have won their last six visits to the H-E-B Center.
With the victory, the Rampage moved one point past the Stars an into sixth place in the Central Division. The Rampage are three points back of the fourth-place Chicago Wolves for the division's final playoff spot.
The Rampage travel to BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday night to face the Rockford IceHogs, the first game of a three-in-three stretch. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.
The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.
RAMPAGE STATS:
Goals: Olsen (6); Toropchenko (4)
Ville Husso: 28 saves on 28 shots
Power Play: 0-for-4
Penalty Kill: 5-for-5
THREE STARS:
1) Ville Husso - SA
2) Ryan Olsen - SA
3) Alexey Toropchenko - SA
Images from this story
|
Andreas Borgman of the San Antonio Rampage (left) challenges Texas Stars forward Joel L'Esperance
(Texas Stars)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2020
- Stars Shutout by Rampage in 2-0 Loss - Texas Stars
- Comrie the Difference in 1-0 Win over Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
- Frost Scores to Help Lehigh Valley Earn a Point against Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ville Husso Earns Shutout over Stars - San Antonio Rampage
- Wild Clipped by Gulls in 5-2 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Get by Crunch in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Wolves Dropped by Griffins - Chicago Wolves
- Devils Sweep Hershey Bears With 4-2 Win - Binghamton Devils
- Hot Wild No Match for Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Drop 3-2 Game in Bridgeport - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Edged by Amerks, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Devils Double Bears 4-2, Sweep Home-And-Home - Hershey Bears
- Holmstrom scores twice to help Bridgeport extend its points streak to four games (3-0-1-0) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolf Pack Use Shootout to Complete Comeback Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Shutout by Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Held off by IceHogs in 4-1 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Abols' OT Tip Pushes T-Birds Past Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Come Back to Claim Point But Fall in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Sens Beaten in Overtime by Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Mathieu Joseph to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Stars Reassign Goaltender Colton Point to Texas - Texas Stars
- Flyers Recall Friedman, Knodel and Drake Recalled from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Host Senators for Second Half of Home-And-Home - Toronto Marlies
- Monsters Sign Forward Branden Troock to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Heat Take on Tucson Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, February 15 - Belleville Senators
- Sabres Recall Hammond, Gilmour from Amerks - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Devils, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game 48 Preview: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Syracuse Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Reign Double up Stockton, 6-3 - Ontario Reign
- Iowa Shuts out San Diego in 3-0 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Rampage Top Stars in Shootout - San Antonio Rampage
- Tuulola, Ruzicka Post Multi-Point Efforts as Heat Fall to Ontario - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio Rampage Stories
- Ville Husso Earns Shutout over Stars
- Rampage Top Stars in Shootout
- Mayhew Goal Pushes Wild Past Rampage
- Rampage Top IceHogs on Reinke's Winner
- Rampage Earn Point in OT Loss to Rockford