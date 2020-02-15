Wolves Dropped by Griffins
February 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Illinois - Veteran forwards Matthew Ford and Givani Smith scored two goals apiece to pace Grand Rapids to a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Forward Jake Leschyshyn and defenseman Jake Bischoff scored for the Wolves (24-22-3-2), who dropped behind the Griffins (24-22-3-4) into a tie for fourth place in the Central Division.
"They had to travel all night and played last night," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "We should have been the fresher team. They just outcompeted, outbattled, outworked us. They wanted it more."
The Wolves took the initial lead with 1:56 left in a swiftly played first period. Lucas Elvenes led a 2-on-1 rush and dished to Leschyshyn flying down the left wing. Leschyshyn collected the pass and flicked it past Griffins goaltender Pat Nagle.
Chicago's lead lasted just 32 seconds as Smith shoveled home a rebound with 1:24 left in the first to make it 1-1.
The Griffins took a 2-1 edge 2:59 into the second when Ford wound up and fired from the high slot. Forward Jarid Lukosevicius, standing just outside the crease, leaped to avoid the shot, but it pinged off his leg into the net.
Ford gave the Griffins a 3-1 advantage at 11:16 when he maneuvered into the high slot and fired a rising wrister that hit a Wolves defenseman in heavy traffic, dropped directly to the ice and trickled between Dansk's wickets.
Ford and Smith delivered their second goals of the night during the first seven minutes of the third period, but Bischoff responded with a sparkling wraparound goal at 9:02 to cut the deficit to 5-2.
Nagle (6-5-1) posted 17 saves in the win while Dansk (18-8-2) stopped 23 shots.
The Wolves host the Cleveland Monsters at 3 p.m. for Little Debbie Sunday, which features a free GameWorks gift card for the first 1,000 kids and postgame autographs for everyone. For tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2020
- Stars Shutout by Rampage in 2-0 Loss - Texas Stars
- Comrie the Difference in 1-0 Win over Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
- Frost Scores to Help Lehigh Valley Earn a Point against Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ville Husso Earns Shutout over Stars - San Antonio Rampage
- Wild Clipped by Gulls in 5-2 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Get by Crunch in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Wolves Dropped by Griffins - Chicago Wolves
- Devils Sweep Hershey Bears With 4-2 Win - Binghamton Devils
- Hot Wild No Match for Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Drop 3-2 Game in Bridgeport - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Edged by Amerks, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Devils Double Bears 4-2, Sweep Home-And-Home - Hershey Bears
- Holmstrom scores twice to help Bridgeport extend its points streak to four games (3-0-1-0) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolf Pack Use Shootout to Complete Comeback Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Shutout by Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Held off by IceHogs in 4-1 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Abols' OT Tip Pushes T-Birds Past Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Come Back to Claim Point But Fall in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Sens Beaten in Overtime by Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Mathieu Joseph to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Stars Reassign Goaltender Colton Point to Texas - Texas Stars
- Flyers Recall Friedman, Knodel and Drake Recalled from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Host Senators for Second Half of Home-And-Home - Toronto Marlies
- Monsters Sign Forward Branden Troock to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Heat Take on Tucson Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, February 15 - Belleville Senators
- Sabres Recall Hammond, Gilmour from Amerks - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Devils, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game 48 Preview: Tucson at Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Syracuse Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Reign Double up Stockton, 6-3 - Ontario Reign
- Iowa Shuts out San Diego in 3-0 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Rampage Top Stars in Shootout - San Antonio Rampage
- Tuulola, Ruzicka Post Multi-Point Efforts as Heat Fall to Ontario - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Wolves Stories
- Wolves Dropped by Griffins
- Wolves Score Five Straight to Win
- Chicago Wolves Insider: Hello, Glass and Roy
- Glass Joins Wolves
- Dansk, Wolves Blank Moose