Game Preview: Bears vs. Devils, 7 PM

February 15, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears complete a home-and-home set with the Binghamton Devils tonight at Giant Center. It's the second leg of three games in three nights for the Chocolate and White, and the second of four meetings against the Devils. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a rally towel courtesy of Ames Janitorial Services.

Hershey Bears (31-15-3-3) vs. Binghamton Devils (23-23-4-0)

February 15, 2020 | 7 PM | Game #53 | Giant Center

Referees: Justin Kea (70), Jordan Deckard (14)

Linesmen: Kyle Flemington (55), Richard Jondo (55)

Ticket Information: http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

Tonight's Promotion: Ames Janitorial Services Rally Towel Night (First 5,000), College Night, Mr. Yuengling Appearance

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK-1350 AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, Mitch Lamoureux and Jim Jones on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears and Binghamton Devils squared off last night at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena with the home team earning a 4-3 decision in overtime. Hershey charged out to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame on goals from Tyler Lewington and Garrett Pilon. However, the Devils tied the game as Marian Studenic scored in the 1st period, and Jesper Boqvist tallied in the middle stanza. Pilon scored his second power play goal of the game at 17:44 of the middle frame to give Hershey a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes. In the game's closing minutes, the Devils pulled the goaltender and scored an extra-attacker goal as Boqvist struck for the second time in the contest with under three minutes to play. The game progressed to overtime where Binghamton's Michael McLeod won the contest just 30 seconds into the extra frame. The Bears out shot the Devils 31-21 in the loss.

POWERED BY PILON:

Hershey's Garrett Pilon has three power play goals over his past two contests. The forward has also collected points in four consecutive games, scoring four goals and two assists in that span. Pilon is now second on the team in goals with 16, only trailing Matt Moulson's 18 tallies. Yesterday's performance was just the second time in Pilon's 122-game AHL career that he has scored a pair of goals. The other instance came earlier this season when he scored twice at Utica on Dec. 27. Pilon ranks fourth on the club with 32 points this season, just one point shy of his 33 points scored in 71 games in his rookie campaign last year.

POWER PLAY PARTICULARS:

Hershey's power play went 2-for-6 last night. The Bears have scored power play goals in four straight games, the longest stretch of success on the man-advantage this season. In the span, Hershey is 7-for-18 on the power play, good for a 38.9% conversion rate. The Bears have also scored multiple power play goals in three straight games for the first time since Nov. 10-16, 2018. Despite the success, Hershey failed to score on a lengthy 5-on-3 power play last night. The Bears have not scored a 5-on-3 power play goal on the road since Feb. 24, 2017 when Stan Galiev struck at Hartford.

CONNER RETURNS:

Binghamton's roster features former Hershey Bears forward Chris Conner. The veteran spent the 2014-15 campaign with the Chocolate and White, finishing third on the team with 52 points (19 goals, 33 assists). Conner is in his first year with the Devils after spending the previous four seasons with Lehigh Valley. He has scored 50 or more points five times in his AHL career, tallying 550 points in 719 games with Iowa, Peoria, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Grand Rapids, Portland, Hershey, Lehigh Valley, and Binghamton.

COMEBACK KIDS CLIP BEARS:

Last night's contest included a rarity for the Hershey Bears. For just the second time this season, Hershey dropped a contest in which they led after 40 minutes. Hershey held a 3-2 lead in Binghamton through the 2nd period last night, but the Devils fought back to secure the overtime win. Hershey is now 19-0-1-1 when leading after the 2nd period, while the Devils improved to 6-9-1-0 when trailing through two stanzas. Binghamton's six comeback wins when trailing after the 2nd are the second most in the AHL.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.