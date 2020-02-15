Sens Beaten in Overtime by Toronto

The Belleville Senators fell 7-6 in overtime to the Toronto Marlies Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Szwarz (2), Josh Norris, Jonathan Aspirot, Vitaly Abramov and Joseph LaBate scored for the Senators as Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves. Toronto's Joseph Woll turned away 30 shots while Mac Hollowell (2), Scott Pooley, Mason Marchment, Matt Read, Adam Brooks and Egor Korshkov found the scoresheet.

Tied at 6-6 heading into the extra frame, it was Toronto completing a wild comeback 1:01 in as Korshkov deked Gustavsson and slid the puck home to end the game.

The Senators erupted in the first period scoring four goals in a 6:05 span. Captain Szwarz got it going at 7:39 as he was on hand to bury a rebound after Alex Formenton had hit the post. Norris made it 2-0 with a snipe from the right faceoff circle that went bar down at 10:27 before Aspirot's second of the season came 1:59 later as he had his stick on the ice to deflect Erik Brannstrom's slap pass home.

Abramov completed the hot start at 13:44 as he outmuscled two Marlie defenders to secure a loose puck before sliding the puck under Woll for his 17th goal of the season.

Toronto got on the board with 4:43 to play in the period as Pooley scored his seventh of the season to cut Belleville's lead to 4-1.

After Rudolfs Balcers was robbed by Woll's right pad, and Gustavsson denied Pooley on a breakaway, Belleville got its four-goal lead back through LaBate's seventh of the season as he was on the doorstep to knock in a rebound for a 5-1 advantage. Marchment made it 5-2 at 9:55 of the frame on the power play before Hollowell cut into the Belleville lead even more with 1:40 left in the second.

Hollowell's second of the game came 1:51 into the third as he used a Darren Archibald screen on Gustavsson to make it a one-goal game but Szwarz grabbed his second of the night on another rebound after Formenton had been denied at 7:05 to make it 6-4.

Read cut the lead to a goal again with 2:34 left in regulation as he found a loose puck in a scramble out front and went high for his ninth of the year and Toronto tied the game with 16.6 seconds left through Brooks on a one-timer with the goaltender pulled.

Sens d-man Hubert Labrie played in his 450th career AHL game.

Belleville returns to the ice Monday afternoon when they host Syracuse on Family Day at 2pm. Tickets are still available.

