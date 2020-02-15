Devils Sweep Hershey Bears With 4-2 Win

HERSHEY - Mikhail Maltsev scored the eventual game-winning goal with 5:30 left in regulation as the Binghamton Devils completed a weekend sweep of the Hershey Bears, 4-2, in front of 10,503 at Giant Center on Saturday night.

The Bears power play came through early in the game for a 1-0 lead. Matt Moulson took a pass from Christian Djoos in the left circle and blasted a slap shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Gilles Senn for the one goal lead. Assists on Moulson's 19th of the year were credited to Djoos and Phillippe Maillet and Hershey took that lead into the intermission.

Binghamton answered with two goals to take a 2-1 lead in the first half of the second period. Jesper Boqvist fired home his fourth of the year and third in two games to tie the game at one goal aside cutting across the offensive zone circles. Boqvist's goal came just 1:11 into the second period with assists from Ben Street and Jeremy Groleau.

Chris Conner helped Kyle Cumiskey score his third of the year to give the Devils a one-goal lead. Conner flew down the right side and played a backhand to the front of the net where Cumiskey tipped it by Vitek Vanecek to give the Devils a 2-1 lead. Cumiskey's goal came at the 6:36 mark of the second with helpers from Conner and Marian Studenic.

After a defensive zone turnover by the Devils, the Bears tied the game at two. Matt Moulson took a loose puck on the left wall and found a wide-open Phillippe Maillet who beat Senn off the right post and in for his 13th of the year. The lone assist was credited to Moulson and the game was tied after two periods, 2-2.

Mikhail Maltsev pounded home a rebound on the power play to give the Devils a 3-2 lead. Dakota Mermis' shot went off the shoulder of Vanecek and off the glass, landing next to the crease. Maltsev go this stick on the rebound and beat Vanecek for his eighth of the year with 5:30 left in regulation.

Hershey pulled Vanecek for the extra attacker and Brett Seney slipped in the enpty-net goal and completed the weekend sweep of the Bears with a 4-2 victory. Senn recorded the win denying 27 shots and Vanecek stopped 34 in the loss.

